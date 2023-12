Body cam video shows fire burning at Golf Zone in Chester County

WEST BRANDYWINE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Body cam video shows firefighters arriving at the scene of a burning building in Chester County, Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at Golf Zone in West Brandywine Township around 1:50 a.m.

Crews quickly fought the flames at multiple structures on the property, including the main building.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.