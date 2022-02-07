Good Good Chocolates puts a gourmet shine on bonbons for Valentine's Day

Most are glistening shells with gourmet fillings that she painstakingly creates using the best chocolates and scientific methods.
Her husband Brian also has a culinary background, forming the perfect partner to support Lisa in the business. Besides her website and pop-ups around the area, the gourmet chocolates can also be found in local shops - check her website for a list of places currently carrying these sweet treats.
Good Good Chocolates | Instagram | Facebook
3525 "I" Street, Ste. 107, Philadelphia, PA 19134
773-621-1684
Wine & Chocolate Pairings every weekend in February: Penns Woods Winery Events