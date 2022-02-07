Good Good Chocolates puts a gourmet shine on bonbons for Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Professional chocolatier Lisa Shoenbeck started Good Good Chocolates in 2017 with a specialty in chocolate bonbons and chocolate bars of all colors and with artistic designs.Most are glistening shells with gourmet fillings that she painstakingly creates using the best chocolates and scientific methods.Her husband Brian also has a culinary background, forming the perfect partner to support Lisa in the business. Besides her website and pop-ups around the area, the gourmet chocolates can also be found in local shops - check her website for a list of places currently carrying these sweet treats.3525 "I" Street, Ste. 107, Philadelphia, PA 19134773-621-1684