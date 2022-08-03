WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Good Morning America's "Burger Battle" comes to Philadelphia

WPVI logo
Thursday, July 28, 2022 5:11PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Morning America's Burger Battle came to the city of Brotherly Love this morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Good Morning America's Burger Battle came to the city of Brotherly Love this morning.

"Lucky's Last Chance" faced off against "Spot Gourmet Burgers."

Philadelphia icon Patti Labelle, Chef Michael Solomonov and Sixers star Tobias Harris each ate Lucky's Peanut Butter and Bacon Burger and Spot's Umami burger.

Lucky's Burger won the Golden Spatula with two votes from Pattie and Chef Solomonov.

Lucky's will head to New York City tomorrow to face off against three other restaurants for the GMA title of Ultimate Burger Spot and $10,000.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.