Good Morning America's "Burger Battle" comes to Philadelphia

Good Morning America's Burger Battle came to the city of Brotherly Love this morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Good Morning America's Burger Battle came to the city of Brotherly Love this morning.

"Lucky's Last Chance" faced off against "Spot Gourmet Burgers."

Philadelphia icon Patti Labelle, Chef Michael Solomonov and Sixers star Tobias Harris each ate Lucky's Peanut Butter and Bacon Burger and Spot's Umami burger.

Lucky's Burger won the Golden Spatula with two votes from Pattie and Chef Solomonov.

Lucky's will head to New York City tomorrow to face off against three other restaurants for the GMA title of Ultimate Burger Spot and $10,000.