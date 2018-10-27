We are still learning details about the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh but it is a serious situation. @PAStatePolice are assisting local first responders. Please stay away from the area and keep the congregants and law enforcement in your prayers. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2018

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a statement following a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning.Wolf said he is in touch with local officials, and called the incident an "absolute tragedy."Here is his full statement:"The shooting in Pittsburgh this morning is an absolute tragedy. I have spoken with local leaders and my administration and the Pennsylvania State Police will provide any resources to assist local law enforcement and first responders."These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need."We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way."And in the aftermath of this tragedy, we must come together and take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We cannot accept this violence as normal."-----