PENNSYLVANIA NEWS

Gov. Tom Wolf: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting an "absolute tragedy"

EMBED </>More Videos

Active shooter situation at synagogue in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a statement following a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning.

Wolf said he is in touch with local officials, and called the incident an "absolute tragedy."


Here is his full statement:

"The shooting in Pittsburgh this morning is an absolute tragedy. I have spoken with local leaders and my administration and the Pennsylvania State Police will provide any resources to assist local law enforcement and first responders.

"These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.

"We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way.

"And in the aftermath of this tragedy, we must come together and take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We cannot accept this violence as normal."
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooterpennsylvania newsshootingPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PENNSYLVANIA NEWS
Police: 'Multiple casualties' in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pedestrian struck and killed in West Goshen
Police arrest suspected gunman in Delaware County
2 roads with the same name mean confusion in Montco
More pennsylvania news
Top Stories
Police: 'Multiple casualties' in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
3rd grader dies suddenly at Philadelphia school
The role technology played in bomb suspect's arrest
8th child dies in viral outbreak at New Jersey rehabilitation center
AccuWeather: Rainy And Windy
Pedestrian struck and killed in West Goshen
Several cars damaged after woman loses control of her vehicle
Police search for woman allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in University City
Show More
Suspect sought in double shooting in West Kensington
Residents prepare for nor'easter along the shore points
Florida man taken into custody in suspicious packages case
Happy 100th Birthday Ben Franklin Parkway
Search for loose pants bandit in Northeast Philadelphia
More News