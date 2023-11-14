Pa. woman celebrates 102nd birthday as matriarch to her family

Katherine Binns is a Pennsylvania woman celebrating her 102nd birthday at her retirement home.

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Katherine Binns is a Pennsylvania woman who marked a special milestone turning 102-years-old.

"I just love life, I enjoy being a mom, and I enjoy being a grandmom," said Binns.

Her children held a special celebration with family, friends, and residents of the retirement home to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"Everybody calls her mom mom, and everybody would do anything for mom mom," said Katherine's son, Wayne Binns.

She grew up during the Great Depression as an only child with dreams of having a bigger family.

Now, that dream has come true as she is the matriarch to many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Katherine Binns stays young from her love of her family, and she hopes they continue to feel the love they provided for her.