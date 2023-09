PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section.

The Action Cam was on the scene at 33rd and Wharton streets at about 11 p.m.

Police said they found the 36-year-old victim sitting in a chair outside, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers found three shell casings at the scene, but do not have any suspects or motive at this time.

