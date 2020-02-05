Group of teens terrorize local businesses in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after small businesses along Ridge Avenue raised concerns about rowdy teenagers disrupting their stores.Bruce Wynne, the owner of Zesto Pizza and Grill, filed a police report Tuesday after a group of teenage girls allegedly harassed employees and threw merchandise.Wynne shared the surveillance video exclusively with Action News and explained he has dealt with incidents involving students for years."We had a kid come in with a taser one time chasing somebody through the back, there have been a couple of instances just yelling and screaming back and forth," said Wynne.He explained a group of teenage girls got into a fistfight in front of his store last December and then got hit by a car.Wynne said officials with Roxborough High School met with business owners about a year ago to address the issue.Zesto now has a sign in the window that says students are only permitted in the restaurant after 5 p.m."They pretty much gave us a sign...they just said put that in the window, students will see it. It will make students aware of that sign is in the window, you can't go in there," said Wynne. "And it worked for the first year but then slowly they just stopped caring about it."A manager at a nearby A Plus Mini Market said students would come in in groups, get into fights with employees and knock items off the shelf.Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew confirmed a rash of incidents in the last few months along Ridge Avenue. Kinebrew said the Captain of the 5th District is working with businesses to coordinate times and places to dispatch officers.Officers are also working to identify the teenagers in the surveillance video.A School District of Philadelphia spokesperson told Action News that the district has been aware of the situation. The spokesperson provided a copy of a letter sent to families back in December: