Technology

California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach

That information includes people's names, ages, addresses and license types.
FRESNO, Calif. -- If you have a concealed carry weapon (CCW) permit in California, your personal information may have been exposed to hackers.

The California Department of Justice recently had a data breach, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says hackers gained access to personal information of CCW permit holders in the state.

That information included people's names, ages, addresses and license types.

The Department of Justice shut down parts of its website once they learned about the breach.

Anyone who believes their personal information was stolen is asked to contact authorities immediately.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone who learns their identity was compromised in this data breach to report online here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technology
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Building owner charged in fire that led to firefighter's death
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Carry permits expected to skyrocket in NJ after SCOTUS ruling
Neighbors tired of pickleball noise: 'It's as loud as a rock concert'
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
Off-duty corrections officer robbed, carjacked in Philadelphia
SCOTUS abortion decision: Women of color will likely be most impacted
Show More
Bryce Harper set for thumb surgery, Phils hope he plays this year
Injuries reported after crash involving Philly police vehicle
Black bear dies after getting stuck inside hot car in Tennessee
$6 billion will be infused into Navy Yard to make it a 'destination'
Grandmother of Uvalde school shooter released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News