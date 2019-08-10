Gun sales surge in wake of mass shootings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- According to the latest FBI stats, the gun sale surge is largely being fueled by first-timers, people who've never owned a gun before.And the range of gun owners includes people you may never have expected to have any interest in guns.Marcella Santana is a retired registered nurse from Mount Airy. She is a first-time gun owner."I've never thought about getting a gun before, but just with everything going on is just concerning," said Santana.And she is not alone.The Philadelphia Gun Range in Spring Garden was filled with people from all walks of life shooting targets some with vast experience, others who are just learning how to shoot. And some that you may never have expected."I get a lot of college professors, I get teachers, I get high school principals, people that you would never equate with handguns," said Gun Range operator Yuri Zalzman.According to FBI statistics, the number of criminal background checks for people wanting to purchase a gun or get a permit has surged in the last four months. A 13% increase over the same period last year. That's more than a million additional federal background checks for gun owners.Connor Efimov of Bucks County says he doesn't want to be unarmed in the remote chance he may be the target of a mass shooter."Nobody wants to be a hero, but if the time comes, you feel much better about yourself as opposed to just being another target," said Efimov.But some gun owners say it's not just the mass shootings but just crime itself that has caused them to own and learn how to shoot a gun."Anything could happen at any time so you just have to be prepared for everything, but you gotta do it the right way," said Cornell Kelley of West Philadelphia.And Santana adds, "If I have this at least I'll feel secure in the fact I know how to do that and how to be safe."Gun range operator Yuri Zalzman is intrigued by the notion of red flag legislation being talked about in Washington."It's not a bad idea, we can't keep blaming an inanimate object, we have to finally turn around and say, 'Well, who's behind the machine? And how do we turn and head them off at the path." he says.But he and others worry such laws could be a very slippery slope."With these new red flag laws, the big issue is not that you're messing with the 2nd amendment, you're starting to mess with the 4th and 5th amendment, right to due process, preventing the government from searching your property and taking your property without consent," said Efimov.And you can expect that debate will continue in the coming months ahead, not just in Washington, but across the country.