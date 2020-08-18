Gun violence continues in Philadelphia; at least 13 shot Monday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a violent weekend, gun violence showed no signs of slowing down after at least 13 people were injured in separate shootings on Monday night.In less than an hour, Philadelphia police say 5 people were shot in three separate shootings. The violence follows a weekend that left 35 people injured.Here's a look at some of Monday night's shootings:Police say two people were shot around 11 p.m. near 11th and Norris Street in North Philadelphia. There was no immediate word on the conditions of both victims.Philadelphia police say three people were shot around 9:56 p.m. at 55th and Baltimore Avenue.According to investigators, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the legs, a 20-year-old man was shot in the foot and an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg. All three victims are listed in stable condition.Police say around 9:33 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks near Bancroft and York Street. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.Police say an 18-year-old man was shot one time in the back around 9:21 p.m. at 6th and Belmar streets. He's is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital.A 25-year-old man was shot in the face Monday afternoon on the 5300 block of Greenway Avenue, said police. He was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in stable condition.Philadelphia police say two people were wounded in a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Apsley Street.Police say a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were both injured by gunfire. Both men are listed in stable condition.A 27-year-old man died after being shot multiple times near the intersection of South 52nd Street around 9 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died.Philadelphia police say two people were shot around 10 p.m. near 58th and Thompson Street in West Philadelphia. The conditions of both victims are unknown at this time.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.