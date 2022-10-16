Activists march down Philadelphia's Broad Street to protest gun violence

The group "Us Against Gun Violence" organized the march hoping to make a statement throughout the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of people marched down Philadelphia's Broad Street from Temple University to City Hall on Saturday to protest gun violence.

"I'm hoping that we're heard by the mayor and all of the politicians that we need help and we're really hoping we can get the National Guard because our children are dying in record numbers," said Rowena Faulk, the organizer.

She called the event "The Million Kid March."

"That says they're tired and I want them to grow old," she said.

One of her goals was to reach out to young people in the city and show them that gun violence is never the answer.

"When she brings them out to a playground, a rec center, we want them to be able to feel safe. We should not have to be running to our cars and not feeling safe," said Ernie Bristow, who brought her granddaughters to the march.

The march also brought together activists from all over the city, including Jamal Johnson, who walks to Washington D.C. every year to protest gun violence.

"We need to wake people up to the reality of what's going on in Philadelphia because it's obviously not getting the priority it deserves," said Johnson.

He and other marchers say with more than 400 homicides in the city so far in 2022, it's time for everyone to step up.

"We haven't made sure that we made enough outrage to let those know that are in power that we need help.

There were also resources available for people who came to protest including social workers, job recruiters, and information on drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Organizers say to stop gun violence, we first need to help people in the community.