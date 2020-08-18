1 dead after gunman opens fire on group in Philly; 11 shot on Tuesday night

Police say one man died and four others are injured after a gunman inside a white van opened fire on a group of people.
It happened around 4 p.m. at 30th and Cumberland streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.
Action News has learned that five victims, between 15 and 24 years old, were injured in the shooting.
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot twice in the head. He later died at the hospital.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg. He is listed in serious condition at an area hospital.
A 24-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old were all injured in the gunfire; there is no immediate word on the conditions of the three victims.
Neighbor Kwali Hanton says given the current state of gun violence in Philadelphia, this is now normal.
"You can't go nowhere, can't even walk to work no more because you scared because you think you'll be murdered," said Hanton.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called for more prosecution at every level.
"A lot of these folks that we're seeing, they're repeat offenders and this isn't the first time they shot someone. All of us in the criminal justice system have to make sure that we're paying attention to these cases."
Tuesday afternoon's shooting is the latest in a series of crimes.
Two children were shot in separate shootings earlier in the day, and on Monday night, at least 13 people were injured in a series of shootings.
READ MORE: Gun violence continues in Philadelphia; at least 13 shot Monday night
Here's a look at the shootings under investigation since 2 p.m. Tuesday:
Homicide on 8th Street
Philadelphia police say a man died in the city's Logan section on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of North 8th Street.
Police say a man was shot in the chest while inside a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.
Peach Street shooting
Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the shoulder around 2:22 p.m. on the 100 block of Peach Street. The boy is listed in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
38th Street shooting
A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and back around 3:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North 38th Street, police said.
He was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
Front Street shooting
Two men were shot around 6:39 p.m. at Front and Clearfield streets in the city's Fairhill section.
Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital. A 20-year-old man is listed in stable condition after being shot in the right leg.
Kensington shooting
Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot around 12:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of North 5th Street.
The boy was shot in the wrist and currently hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.