Gunman kills man inside store; woman hit by stray bullet, Philadelphia police say

#NOW @PhillyPolice on scene of a fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia. Detectives say surveillance video caught a gunman shoot dead a 28 year old man inside a corner store. A woman in her 50s was hit by a stray bullet. She’s critical at Temple Univ Hosptial @6abc pic.twitter.com/XxpianSfCC — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 7, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another woman is injured after a gunman opened fire inside a corner store in North Philadelphia on Monday evening.It happened on the 1800 block of West Butler Street around 5:30 p.m.Police tell Action News that surveillance video captured a gunman shoot a 28-year-old man multiple times inside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.A woman in her 50s was hit by a stray bullet when the gunfire rang out, according to police.She was rushed to an area hospital where she's listed in critical but stable condition.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.