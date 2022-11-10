Veterans, active duty service members help build Habitat for Humanity homes in Montgomery County

A number of volunteers are taking part in Habitat for Humanity's Veterans Build in Montgomery County for Veterans Day.

HATFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A number of volunteers are taking part in Habitat for Humanity's Veterans Build in Montgomery County for Veterans Day

Volunteers and staff with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties are doing what they do best- building new homes for families who need them most.

This time, they're working on Cowpath Road in Hatfield through the weekend.

Over the next few days, professionals are teaming up with veterans, members of the Air National Guard 111th Attack Wing and the community for the annual Veterans Build.

"As guardsmen, this is where we live. We live in these communities, we work in these communities and it's wonderful to give these folks opportunities to have safe living," said Air National Guard member Kristen Luciano of the 111th Attack Wing.

Today's build also holds special meaning for Habitat's CEO, Rebecca Cain.

"I'm the wife of a veteran, so I remember deployment and the loneliness and uncertainty of all of that, and it's a wonderful opportunity for me to work with veterans here and pay forward for families in need in our community," Cain said.

A number of services provided by Habitat for Humanity are geared toward helping a wide variety of people, including veterans.

"We also have a project coming up in Lansdowne where two of the four homes we're building there are earmarked for veteran families," Cain said.

They're always in need of volunteers to help make it happen.

"People have been volunteering, some of them, 20, 30 years for Habitat and it's not surprising to me that many of them are veterans. Once a person of service, always a person of service," said Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, (D) of Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District.

The homes in Hatfield are expected to be ready for families early next year.