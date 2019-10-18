Halloween bandit targets front porch decorations

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WPVI) -- Police in Louisville, Kentucky want to find the Halloween bandits allegedly stealing decorations from front porches.

The Louisville Metro Police Department asked for help identifying a woman seen on video taking an item from a porch in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood of Kentucky, according to Storyful.



"We believe this thief, along with a few others, have been stealing fall decorations off front porches in the PRP area. Time to put her on blast because we're petty and we have video," the police department wrote on Facebook.



Authorities have already recovered some stolen items from another suspect.
