Society

Americans start decorating for the holidays before Nov. 1, report says

Is it ever too early for Christmas decorations?

A new study finds 43 percent of Americans either want to put up Christmas decorations before November first or say they're okay with others doing so.

Some people even admitted to beginning their preparations as early as August.


When it comes to stores, 60 percent of people are reportedly fine with stores putting out holiday decor before Halloween.

A poll from Minted covered planning among genders.

When it comes to shopping, 21 percent of men admitted to waiting until December to get gifts, compared to 14 percent of women.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidaychristmasshopping
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutor: Still need "key piece" of info as Dulce search goes on
Students at 2 Philadelphia schools to be relocated due to asbestos
Suspects tie up employees in Logan armed robbery caught on camera
1 death, multiple illnesses attributed to vaping in Pennsylvania
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Police on alert following Upper Darby High School threats
Man exposes himself, breaks into woman's apartment, police say
Show More
Police: 2 Philly students make threats, reference Stoneman shooting
Man fatally shot after trying to surprise father-in-law
AccuWeather: Coldest Night So Far This Season
90-foot holographic 'ghost ship' comes to Penn's Landing
'Joker' premiere prompts Philadelphia police to increase security
More TOP STORIES News