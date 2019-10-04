Americans start decorating for the holidays before Nov. 1, report says

Is it ever too early for Christmas decorations?A new study finds 43 percent of Americans either want to put up Christmas decorations before November first or say they're okay with others doing so.Some people even admitted to beginning their preparations as early as August.When it comes to stores, 60 percent of people are reportedly fine with stores putting out holiday decor before Halloween.A poll from Minted covered planning among genders.When it comes to shopping, 21 percent of men admitted to waiting until December to get gifts, compared to 14 percent of women.