'Halloween Nights' returns to Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount

This year, the festival occupies all ten acres of Eastern State Penitentiary's abandoned cellblocks and yards.

Formerly known as 'Terror Behind the Walls,' the revamped festival is now known as "Halloween Nights." Officials say it will offer scares of "epic proportions."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary returns this Friday with three new attractions.

For the first time since 2019, visitors to the popular attraction in Fairmount can once again "opt-in" for a scarier experience by allowing actors to touch them and separate them from their group.

Formerly known as 'Terror Behind the Walls,' the revamped festival is now known as "Halloween Nights." They say it will offer scares of "epic proportions."

"Halloween Nights features Hollywood quality sets, props, special effects, makeup, and more than 200 talented performers each night, all within the walls of a real abandoned 10-acre prison," says Brett Bertolino, the vice president and director of operations at Eastern State Penitentiary.

This year, you'll find two new haunted houses called Nightmares and Big Top Terror, making that a total of five haunted houses.

They've also added a carnival-themed bar called Bizarre Bar to the food and drink offerings.

Look for local vendors like Triple Bottom Brewing, Down North Pizza and French Toast bites.

Eastern State Penitentiary has been famous for its Halloween events for the past 30 years.

This year, the festival occupies all 10 acres of Eastern State Penitentiary's abandoned cellblocks and yards.

Halloween Nights opens September 23 and runs through November 12.

Tickets are on sale now.

You must be at least 7 years old to enter.