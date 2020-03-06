Coronavirus

Philadelphia businesses, employees do their part to help prevent spread of coronavirus

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many employees Action News spoke with on Thursday said their workplace is adding hand sanitizer around the office because of coronavirus.

"I work at a hospital, so obviously people are very aware of it, and there's a lot of memos going around," said Erik Zachwieja, a surgeon at Thomas Jefferson Hospital. "People need to be very conscious using hand sanitizer as much as possible."

Many people inside Reading Terminal Market said their workplace had added sanitary supplies because of coronavirus. At 30th Street Station many commuters said they were being cautious on their way to and from work on public transportation.

"I might be using my feet a little bit more to open doors, or go through circular exits," said John Dormuth, who said he commutes between Harrisburg and Philadelphia for work.

Others said they're trying to avoid as much hand contact as possible.

"We got to elbow bump," said Cassandra Monroe, from West Oak Lane.

Some people also said they're taking time off from work because of the virus.

"I work with thousands of people individually in my particular workhouse that I'm in, and the coronavirus has made me nervous enough that I am willing to take a pay cut, per say, and stay away from work for a couple of days to avoid any sort of illness or symptoms," said Alan Peters, from Hightstown, New Jersey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthbusinesscoronavirusgerms
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News