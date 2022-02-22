Caught on video: Hit-and-run driver crashes into Jeep while changing lanes in Hanover Twp.

caught on video

HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash last week.

It happened on the westbound lanes of Route 22 in Hanover Township last Wednesday.

Video released by police captured the driver of a dark-colored sedan hit a Jeep Cherokee while trying to change lanes.

The impact from the sedan sent the Jeep off the highway.

Police say a 64-year-old male driver of the Jeep and his 57-year-old female passenger were both injured in the wreck.

Authorities are still searching for the driver of the sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861 - 2026.

