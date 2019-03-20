Harper, Hoskins, Nola, Realmuto grace "All the Phils" Sports Illustrated cover

Phillies welcome Bryce Harper to the team. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 2, 2019.

The Phillies are hoping a successful 2019 season will be the big story on Action News this summer, but they already have become the cover story on Sports Illustrated.

In a play on the popular phrase "All the feels," the cover of the March 25 issue says, "All the Phils."

Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola, and J.T. Realmuto grace the cover of the MLB Preview 2019 edition in their Phillies pinstripes.

"Loved in Philly. Feared Everywhere Else," the caption reads.



The new-look Phillies are ranked number one by Sports Illustrated as "teams most likely to be surprise playoff teams this year."

Manny Machado, who you may recall the Phillies had interest in signing a few months back, is joined by Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Padres version of the cover.

Last month, the 76ers' Tobias Harris, JJ Redick, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Ben Simmons were on the "Process This" cover.

ESPN: 76ers acquire Tobias Harris in blockbuster deal
On the cover of the newest Sports Illustrated issue, the new-look 76ers are front and center.
