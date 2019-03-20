Harper, Hoskins, Nola, Realmuto grace "All the Phils" Sports Illustrated cover

In a play on the popular phrase "All the feels," the cover of the March 25 issue says, "All the Phils."
Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola, and J.T. Realmuto grace the cover of the MLB Preview 2019 edition in their Phillies pinstripes.
"Loved in Philly. Feared Everywhere Else," the caption reads.
They're loved in Philly—and feared everywhere else. Get ready for the new-look @Phillies https://t.co/V6K4uB4wdr pic.twitter.com/1MmfE01U2E— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 20, 2019
The new-look Phillies are ranked number one by Sports Illustrated as "teams most likely to be surprise playoff teams this year."
Manny Machado, who you may recall the Phillies had interest in signing a few months back, is joined by Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Padres version of the cover.
Last month, the 76ers' Tobias Harris, JJ Redick, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Ben Simmons were on the "Process This" cover.