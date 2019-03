EMBED >More News Videos Action Cam Video: Bryce Harper arrives in Philadelphia on March 25, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA -- The Boys of Summer are back in town!Bryce Harper and the Phillies arrived in South Philadelphia Monday night.Harper needed an escort to get past the crowd of fans and media awaiting his arrival.The Phillies will be working out at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.The team opens the season Thursday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves.