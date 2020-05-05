Hazmat crews clean up chemical spill near Port Richmond refinery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hazmat crews worked to contain a spill near a refinery in the city's Port Richmond section Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on the 3300 block of North Delaware Avenue.

Crews responded to a report of a chemical spill at that location.

Officials said the spill is located near some storage tanks on the property.

Traffic was diverted for a short time as crews worked to clean up the substance.

There were no injuries reported.
