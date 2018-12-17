MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Hazmat crews and firefighters responded to a chemical spill at the Wawa dairy plant in Delaware County.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township.
The call came in to emergency personnel as an acid spill in the rear of the building.
Officials say a cleaning solution leaked from its container.
No evacuations were necessary and no injuries were reported.
Crews contained the chemical spill and say there is no threat to the food supply.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps