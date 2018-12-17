Hazmat crews and firefighters responded to a chemical spill at the Wawa dairy plant in Delaware County.It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township.The call came in to emergency personnel as an acid spill in the rear of the building.Officials say a cleaning solution leaked from its container.No evacuations were necessary and no injuries were reported.Crews contained the chemical spill and say there is no threat to the food supply.------