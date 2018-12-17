Hazmat responds to leak at Wawa dairy plant in Delaware County

EMBED </>More Videos

Hazmat response at Wawa dairy plant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 17, 2018.

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Hazmat crews and firefighters responded to a chemical spill at the Wawa dairy plant in Delaware County.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township.

The call came in to emergency personnel as an acid spill in the rear of the building.

Officials say a cleaning solution leaked from its container.

No evacuations were necessary and no injuries were reported.

Crews contained the chemical spill and say there is no threat to the food supply.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newswawachemical leakchemical spillacid spillhazmatMiddletown Township (Delaware County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Back in the game: Foles leads Eagles past Rams 30-23
Family: Victim on phone with her mother when killed near newborn
Brother of victim in Delco shooting: Gunman will be found
Fight erupts at Philly Hip Hop Awards at the Troc
Intruder pushes homeowner down the steps in North Philadelphia
AccuWeather: The Sun Returns
Pupdates Pups Ride the Rails
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Show More
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel
Stolen nativity scene pieces recovered in South Philadelphia
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man hospitalized after being shot in Germantown restaurant
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Logan
More News