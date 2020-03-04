Coronavirus

Pres. Trump donates $100k salary to help fight coronavirus

As the federal government attempts to keep the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, from spreading wider within the United States, President Trump is using his quarterly salary donation pledge to help in that fight.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check for $100,000 made out to the Department of Health and Human Services, signed by the president.



"President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus," Grisham tweeted.

Departments of Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans' Affairs have been past benefactors of the president's previous quarterly donations.

The pledge comes at a worrisome time in the country dealing with the rise in COVID-19 cases. On the same day as the donation, three more patients in the U.S. died from the illness, raising the death toll to nine so far.

Additionally, cases in the U.S. have surpassed 100.
