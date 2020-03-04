1 person being tested for possible coronavirus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is being tested for possible coronavirus in Philadelphia, health officials said on Tuesday night.Health officials will release more details on the Philadelphia resident being tested in the coming days.The Philadelphia Health Department feels that the risk of infection from COVID-19 to the average Philadelphian is very low. People who have recently traveled to China are at the greatest risk.While the region has no confirmed cases of the virus to date, officials in Philadelphia say they are ready."The coronavirus so far is not in Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley. "It's likely coming here because it spread around the world."Nine people have died from the virus in the United States. All of the deaths were reported in Washington state.