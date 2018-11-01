ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: 104-year-old piano teacher inspiring students at Curtis Institute of Music

Teaching music for 83 years - Art of Aging. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at Noon on November 1, 2018.

Eleanor Sokoloff has been studying piano for nearly a century, since she was an 8-year-old girl.

She started teaching at the Curtis Institute in 1938, two years before she graduated.

"I crave music, music is my life and I think teaching is a noble profession," Sokoloff said.

At the age of 104, she specializes in training the youngest students at Curtis.

"She's very patient and has very good hearing," student Bolai Cao said.

"Each one is different. They're young and they're wonderful," Sokoloff said.

On Wednesdays, the faculty hosts a tea for students and Sokoloff often pours.

"She is Curtis' matriarch. She is such a fabulous personality that she gives the tradition such a great face," Curtis Institute Dean Paul Bryan said.

Sokoloff is the oldest and longest serving member of the Curtis faculty sending exquisite pianists into the world for more than eight decades

"It's a wonderful responsibility. This is my life," Sokoloff said.

