12 confirmed cases of Adenovirus in Camden County

12 confirmed cases of Adenovirus in Camden County. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 23, 2018.

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --
Health officials say a 12th case of the Adenovirus has been confirmed at a children's healthcare facility in Camden County.

The Voorhees Pediatric Facility says two new cases of the virus have brought the total number to 12 but no deaths have happened at this facility and none of the patients are in critical condition.

Officials say the patients do not have the same strain of the virus that spread at the Wanaque Center in northern New Jersey.
