2019 flu shot finder

A child receiving a flu shot in this undated photo. (KGO-TV)

Football, pumpkin spice everything - and flu shots.

Health departments are starting their fall tradition - free flu shot clinics.

One of the major manufacturers recently announced that 70 million doses are delayed 3-4 weeks by production problems, putting 2 new doses in this year's blend.

However, it says enough will be here in time to get vaccinated.

And though trials are underway on a long-lasting universal flu vaccine, for the time being, we all have to roll up our sleeves each autumn for a shot with this season's blend.

Here's what's on the calendar for departments around the area:

PHILADELPHIA

The Dept. of Public Health has flu vaccine available at its Community Health Centers. To find one close to you, CLICK HERE.

As of 9/26/19, the department doesn't have any public clinics scheduled. That could change, so check HERE for updates.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Offered by Montgomery Co. Health Dept.:

Thursday - October 3, 2019 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Sunnybrook Ballroom 50 Sunnybrook Road, Pottstown, PA 19464

Thursday - October 10, 2019 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Norristown Public Library 1001 Powell Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Tuesday - October 15, 2019 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Upper Merion Township Building 175 West Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19460

Saturday - October 19, 2019 10 AM - 1 PM Abington Junior High School 2056 Susquehanna Road, Abington, PA 19001

Saturday - October 26, 2019 10 AM - 1 PM Montgomery County Community College, College Hall 144/148/151 340 DeKalb Street, Blue Bell, PA 19422

Tuesday - November 5, 2019 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM (Vote and Vax) Trinity Lutheran Church 1000 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446

Clinics offered in conjunction with Main Line Health:

Every participant must register by calling 1-866-CALL-MLH. Participants must be 19 years and older.

Wednesday - October 16, 2019 9 AM - 11:30 AM PALM Senior Center 117 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

Wednesday - October 16, 2019 1 PM - 3:00 PM Lower Merion Fire Department 35 Greenfield Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

For a listing of all Main Line Health's open flu clinics, click here.

BUCKS COUNTY

Saturday - September 28 10 AM - 3 PM 1282 Almshouse Road, Doylestown, PA

CHESTER COUNTY

Flu vaccine at open sites is available for people aged 6 months and older. Consent forms will be available at the clinics.

If you are insured, please bring your insurance card.

OPEN TO PUBLIC:

10/3/2019 3 to 7 PM Unionville High School 750 Unionville Road, Kennett Square

10/4/2019 5 to 7:30 PM Oxford Union Fire Company #1 315 Market Street, Oxford

10/7/2019 2:30 to 6 PM Fugett Middle School 500 Ellis Lane, West Chester

10/10/2019 2:30 to 6:30 PM Kennett High School 100 E South Street, Kennett Square

10/14/2019 2:30 to 6 PM Octorara Senior High School 226 Highland Road, Atglen

10/17/2019 3 to 6 PM Gordon Early Literacy Center 351 Kersey Street, Coatesville

10/21/2019 3 to 6:30 PM Owen J Roberts Middle School 881 Ridge Road, Pottstown

10/24/2019 2:30 to 6:30 PM Fred S Engle Middle School 107 School House Road, West Grove

10/26/2019 10 AM to 12 PM Phoenixville Hospital Fall Festival Phoenixville Hospital Parking Lot on Nutt Road

11/4/2019 3 to 6 PM Tredyffrin/Easttown School District Administration Office West Valley Business Center, 940 West Valley Road, Suite 1700, Wayne

OPEN TO STUDENTS AND STAFF ONLY:

10/11/2019 8:45 AM to 12 PM Collegium Charter School 535 James Hance Court, Exton, PA

10/18/2019 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Avon Grove Charter School 110 State Road, West Grove, PA

10/18/2019 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Early Learning Center at Kemblesville 1769 New London Road, Landenberg, PA

DELAWARE COUNTY

10/9/2019 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Drive-Thru Clinic Broomall Fire Station 1 N Malin Rd, Broomall, PA

CAMDEN COUNTY

Oct. 3 Thursday 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Crowne Plaza 2349 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ

Oct. 7 Monday 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm Bellmawr Fire Hall 29 Lewis Avenue, Bellmawr

Oct. 8 Tuesday 11:30 am - 3:30 pm Rutgers University - Health Services 326 Penn Street Camden

Oct. 10 Thursday 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Eastern High School Cafeteria 1401 Laurel Oak Road Voorhees

Oct. 11 Friday 11:00 AM - 1:00 pm Gloucester Township Municipal Building 1261 Chews Landing Road Blackwood

Oct. 15 Tuesday 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm Cold Springs Gymnasium 1194 Market Street Gloucester City

Oct. 17 Thursday 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm City Hall - Council Chambers, 2nd floor 520 Market Street Camden

Oct. 18 Friday 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm Cherry Hill Township Municipal Building 820 Mercer Street Cherry Hill

Oct. 21 Monday 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Isabel Miller Community Center 8th and Carl Miller Blvd. Camden

Oct. 22 Tuesday 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Collingswood Senior Center 30 West Collings Avenue Collingswood

Oct. 24 Thursday 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Camden County College Blackwood Connector Atrium Blackwood

Oct. 26 Saturday 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Bub Duble Senior Center 33 Cooper Folly Road Winslow Twp.

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Oct. 3-CHILD 4:00 pm-6:30 pm Burlington County Health Dept. 15 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton

Oct. 10 9:30 am-11:00 am Moorestown Library, Room A 111 West Second St., Moorestown

Oct. 10 1:00 pm-2:30 pm Palmyra Community Center 30 West Broad St., Palmyra

Oct. 17 9:30 am-11:00 am Cranberry Hall Senior Center 44 Charles St., Medford

Oct. 17 1:00 pm-2:30 pm Burlington County Library 5 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton

Oct. 23 10:00 am-12:00 pm Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Mt. Laurel EMS Station 369 201 Masonville Rd., Mt. Laurel

Oct. 28 Monday 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Berlin Township Municipal Building 135 Route 73 West Berlin

Oct. 30 Wednesday Katz Jewish Community Center 1301 Springdale Road Cherry Hill 08003 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Oct. 31 Thursday Magnolia Community Center 425 Brook Avenue Magnolia 08049 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Nov. 2 9:00 am-12:00 pm Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Burlington Township Middle School 1601 Burlington Bypass, Burlington

Nov. 2 9:00 am-12:00 pm Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Seneca High School 110 Carranza Rd., Tabernacle

Nov. 4 Monday Voorhees Town Center - Boscov's Court 6001 Voorhees Town Center Voorhees 08043 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Nov. 6 Wednesday Camden County College - Camden 200 North Broadway Street - College Hall Com. Rm. Camden 08102 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Nov. 7-CHILD 4:00 pm-6:30 pm Burlington County Health Dept. 15 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton

Nov. 7 Thursday Harry Williams Building Black Horse Pike & Broadway Avenue Runnemede 08078 11:00 am- 1:00 pm

Nov. 13 Wednesday Camden County College - William G. Rohrer Center 1889 Marlton Pike East Cherry Hill 08003 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Nov. 14 9:30 am-11:00 am Patenaude Senior Center 429 John F Kennedy Way, Willingboro

Nov. 14 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm Daniel Keegan Senior Center 522 Wood Street, Burlington

Nov. 21 9:30 am-11:00 am Pemberton Senior Center 300 Brooks St., Browns Mills

Nov. 21 1:00 pm-2:30 pm Burlington County Health Dept. 15 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton

Dec. 5 -CHILD 4:00 pm-6:30 pm Burlington County Health Dept. 15 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton

Dec. 12 9:30 am-11:00 am Carslake Community Center 207 Crosswicks St., Bordentown

Dec. 12 1:00 pm -2:30 pm FOP Community Center 69 Main St., Roebling

Dec. 19 10:30 am-12:00 pm Cinnaminson Library 1619 Riverton Rd., Riverton

Dec. 19 2:00 pm-4:00 pm Burlington County Health Dept. 15 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton

Dec. 26 -CHILD 4:00 pm-6:30 pm Burlington County Health Dept. 15 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton

Jan. 2, 2020-CHILD 9:30 am-11:00 am Burlington County Health Dept. 15 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton

Jan. 9, 2020- CHILD 9:30 am-11:00 am Burlington County Health Dept. 15 Pioneer Blvd., Westampton

SALEM COUNTY

For childhood immunizations: Please contact child's pediatrician for immunizations or contact Southern Jersey Family Medical Center (856-935-7711), 238 East Broadway, Salem, New Jersey 08079.

For adult immunizations: Please contact your primary care physician for immunizations, Southern Jersey Family Medical Center (856-935-7711), 238 East Broadway, Salem, New Jersey 08079 or your local pharmacy.
