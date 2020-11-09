Health & Fitness

3 dozen new COVID-19 cases reported in Cherry Hill School District

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cherry Hill School District said on Monday that it has been notified of three dozen new positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche said in a letter to families the news came from the Camden County Department of Health.

RELATED: Pfizer says early data shows coronavirus vaccine may be 90% effective

The positive cases are in children aged 7 to 18, Meloche said, and include multiple schools in the district.

Meloche said the school district will delay launching the hybrid learning model until Monday, November 30.

"I share in the disappointment many of you feel at this news. As a district, our schools and staff are prepared and ready to welcome students back," Meloche wrote.

RELATED: Fresh off election victory, Biden names coronavirus advisory board

He also asked that parents continued to screen their children and make every effort to halt the spread of the virus.

"As a community, we must be diligent in all aspects of the choices that we make and in our interactions," Meloche said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscherry hillcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy halts indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
COVID-19 cases in Pa. up more than 70% in the past 2 weeks
Heavy smoke billows from mulch fire in South Jersey
Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
How likely is it that voter fraud occured in Pa.?
With all eyes on Wilmington following the election, locals hope it boosts economy
Company recalls romaine lettuce after FDA gives E. coli warning
Show More
HBCU student leaders speak to historic Kamala Harris win
2 doctors with local ties tapped for Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective
Business owner takes pay cut to keep employees on payroll
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News