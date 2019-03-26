Health & Fitness

3 Philadelphia dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested

Health department closes multiple dental offices: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 26, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has announced the closure of three Philadelphia dental offices for improper reprocessing and sterilization of dental equipment, and lapses in injection safety practices.

The health department says three Trieu Family Dental Clinics have closed at the following locations:

- 437 West Chew Avenue
- 5427 North 5th Street
- 6536 Woodland Avenue

Patients who attended these offices between January 1, 2017 and December 7, 2018, are advised to get tested for hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus and HIV.

The health department believes the risk of infection to be low, and is not aware of any infections as a result of these unsafe practices.

All three locations were closed last December after an anonymous tip was received.

These three clinics will not be allowed to reopen until the health department is satisfied that all unsafe practices have been remedied.

A hotline has been set up for patients who have questions. Patients may call (215) 218-2999 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
