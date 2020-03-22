Health & Fitness

Lehigh County nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A food service employee who works at a nursing facility in Lehigh County has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee in question works at Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation in Allentown and has not been on campus since March 15, Cedarbrook said in a news release.

The employee works for Sodexo, the contracted food service provider for the facility. Both Lehigh County and Sodexo are coordinating with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The investigation conducted by the Department of Health and the county determined that there was no direct resident contact by the employee in question.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslehigh countyallentownnursing homecoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive COVID-19 cases in Pa. rises to at least 479
NJ governor orders residents to stay home
NJ couple returns home after being stuck on Grand Princess
18 more cases of COVID-19 in Philly, total now at 85
Today's Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc
AccuWeather: Clouds And Sun
Gov. Wolf delays enforcement of order closing businesses | FULL LIST
Show More
Eye experts say glasses, not contacts, can prevent COVID-19
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19
NC man charged after claiming to have COVID-19 during Walmart livestream
Gov. orders Delaware beaches to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News