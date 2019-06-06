Health & Fitness

Study: Drinking bottled water doubles amount of microplastic particles in body

Researchers say drinking bottled water doubles the amount of microplastic particles in your body.

A new study found that those who exclusively drink bottled water rather than tap water can add up to 90,000 plastic particles to their bodies.

Americans eat, drink and breathe between 74,000 and 121,000 microplastic particles each year depending on their age and sex, new research suggests.

The particles are small enough to enter our tissues, and could trigger an immune reaction.

More research is needed to determine the long-term effects.
