Art of Aging: Mother and daughter help others fulfill wellness goals

Sunday is Mother's Day, and in this week's Art of Aging, we meet a mother-daughter duo are working together to help others in their community fulfill their wellness goals.Beverly DeCer, Co-Founder, Mama's Wellness Joint said, "I became a nurse in the 1970s. I started out after school in the emergency room.'But after a personal health crisis in her thirties, she began studying holistic medicine."And so as I became more knowledgeable and used these methods myself," said DeCer.Seven years ago, she opened Mama's Wellness Joint with her daughter, Paige Chapman."She is known as Mama B around here," said Chapman.Chapman teaches adult and prenatal yoga, but the studio offers a wide range of unique classes and workshops."And so we try to include everyone," added DeCer.The mother and daughter make a good team. Their combined skill sets offer clients a total wellness package."I look at how to strengthen the body, so you need to work on your nutrition. Food is medicine," said DeCer.DeCer looks at diet and health challenges and comes up with a treatment plan."Everyone should know their vitamin D level," she said.She recommends products to aid wellness and is working on her own line which she offers at the studio.She suggests essential oils like geranium if you're looking to boost your mood.To comfort and soothe, she recommends lavender."A couple of drops under your tongue when you're feeling stressed is great," said DeCer.For a natural pick me up? Decer said, "These are the peppermint beadlets, better than coffee," she laughs."My mom just has so much knowledge. I call her like our health guru. She just brings like the next level of healing here," said Chapman.DeCer also promotes rejuvenation to aid longevity."We can help our genes DNA, our genes through diet, through avoiding toxins," added DeCer.6Consultations with DeCer are by appointment, but she is leading a workshop on May 11 on wellness in a wireless age to bring attention to radiation from cell phones."And it's just so gratifying to see how you can influence people's lives in a positive, healthy way," added DeCer.