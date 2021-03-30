As cases rise, Philadelphia residents 65+ urged to get vaccine right away

During a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Thomas Farley said the number of cases per day has nearly doubled in the past month.
"If you're over 65 and not vaccinated yet, sign up now and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Don't delay," he said.
Philadelphia residents are asked to fill out the vaccine interest form at the City of Philadelphia's website.
He noted that the rise is not just happening in Philadelphia, but all around our region - especially New Jersey and New York.
"So the epidemic appears to be returning to where it began a year ago," Farley said.
Farley cited a study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine that 30% of their tests on coronavirus isolates found "variants of concern." Many of those were the variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom.
That variant is thought to be more easily spread, but it does not appear to cause a more serious infection and it can be prevented by the vaccine.
Farley said it was unclear if the spread of this variant was a cause or effect of the rise in cases, but he said it was clear there is a "new wave of the epidemic across the United States."
"This virus has and will continue to surprise us," he said.
Farley said the city's data shows 509,000 residents have had at least one dose of the two-dose shots, and another 241,000 people are considered to be fully vaccinated.
He said that number could be higher since it does not include residents who were vaccinated outside the city.