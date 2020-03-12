Health & Fitness

Joe Biden to discuss his plan to combat COVID-19 outbreak

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced planned campaign stops in Florida and Illinois will be turned into virtual events amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But the former vice president and Delaware senator is scheduled to hold an event in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon.

He is set to talk about his plans on how to combat the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the campaign announced that Biden decided not to hold large-scale events in certain states after consulting with officials.

Biden is trying to build on momentum as the Democratic frontrunner with primary wins this week in Michigan and Missouri, among others.
