Blood Bank of Delmarva asks for donations to celebrate 1st birthday of premature baby

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- To celebrate the first birthday of a premature baby, who needed multiple blood transfusions during the 105 days he spent in a Delaware hospital, the Blood Bank of Delmarva is asking for donations.

Between now and Friday, August 30, people can visit any of the donation centers to celebrate Maverick Ford Painter with ice cream and other special treats.

On Saturday, Maverick's family is hosting a blood drive in his honor at the Hack's Point Fire Company in Earleville, Maryland. Donations of board games, sports items, baby toys and craft sets will be collected for the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.

Maverick was one of a set of triplets born prematurely to Shane Simmons and Jason Painter on Sept. 3, 2018. He weighed only one pound, 14 ounces.
