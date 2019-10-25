Blue pumpkins raising awareness for non-verbal children with autism

DENVER, Colorado (WPVI) -- You might see orange pumpkins turn blue this Halloween.But it's for a good cause.If a child comes to your door with a blue pumpkin, it may mean the child has autism and is unable to speak.Omairis Taylor didn't start the initiative, but her Facebook post has been shared more than a hundred thousand times.Parents hope it prevents uncomfortable encounters, when people don't understand why kids don't talk."Nobody wants to have to stop and say to a stranger in the store, oh, he's not responding to you because he's on the autism spectrum," says Nicole Taylor.Parents say a little awareness could make for happier Halloweens.