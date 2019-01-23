HEALTH & FITNESS

Boy who's spent entire life in hospital finally goes home

It was a bittersweet goodbye for a little boy who's spent his entire life in a Texas hospital.

DALLAS, Texas (WPVI) --
Nurses lined the hallway with balloons and bubbles to send off 2-year-old Jacob Rodriguez.

Jacob was born in March of 2017, weighing just 2 pounds 14 ounces.

He had a rare birth defect, which caused his intestines, stomach, and liver to grow outside his body.

But now, after 685 days, he's finally getting a chance to see the world outside the hospital walls.

"I just want him to have a normal life, grow and just see that he is a miracle that he's a strong boy and that if he can overcome this he can overcome anything. He's so strong," his mother said.

His doctors and nurses say Jacob is always laughing and smiling.

They hope his optimistic attitude helps him overcome all the challenges of his young life.

