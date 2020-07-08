Camden man going home after battling COVID-19 for 60 days

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Darnell Lewis knows he's one of the lucky ones. He was able to beat COVID-19."People, this is real. I flatlined for five minutes. I was gone. COVID is real," Lewis said. "Stay in the house. Stay home."The 41-year-old Camden, New Jersey resident spent more than 60 days battling the virus at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden.Doctors say he was on a ventilator for 44 days.Nursing staffers say, at times, it seemed like Lewis wouldn't pull through, But, they say, he is a fighter."We don't give up on anybody but we have seen more deaths than I ever thought possible, and to have this one ray of light was really amazing," said Elle Sciamanna, a nurse at Virtua.Due to the pandemic, family members couldn't be at the hospital but stayed in touch with nurses and were updated around the clock.Lewis' mother, Victoria Gandy, says a "thank you" is just not enough."There are really no words except thank God and the staff. It's more than a miracle," Gandy said.Virtua appropriately called Lewis' release a "Clap Out," as they applauded his departure from the hospital and his return home.They called him a "COVID miracle.""I can't keep saying nothing but thank the Lord and praise God because that is the reason I am here," said Lewis.The nursing staff at Virtua stresses that COVID-19 does not discriminate. They add there were plenty of complications for Lewis.One nurse says it was an "Act of God" that Lewis survived.