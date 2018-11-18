HEALTHCHECK

CDC offers tips for your holiday turkey amid salmonella outbreak

CDC offers tips for your holiday turkey amid salmonella outbreak. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 18, 2018.

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and the CDC is stressing the importance of proper handling and cooking practices.

A nationwide outbreak of salmonella found in raw turkey has grown to 164 cases since July.

CDC officials remind you that you should always wash your hands and all surface areas where the turkey is prepared.

They also say that you should never leave the turkey to thaw on the counter.

Be sure to use a meat thermometer to ensure it has cooked thoroughly.

