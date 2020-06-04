Coronavirus

Get expert advice on how to safely reopen your business

From our personal lives to our businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every aspect of the way we work and live and forced many to close their workplaces. As our country begins to reopen, people want to know that they'll be able to return to work safely. But how?

During a June 7 Facebook Live chat, Dr. Larry Caplin, CEO of DOCS Health, answered viewer questions on how to safely reopen your business in response to the pandemic.

Doctor provides insight on how to properly reopen businesses
As the country shifts to recover from the effects of COVID-19, concerns begin to linger amid safely reopening businesses.


ABOUT DR. LARRY CAPLIN

Dr. Larry Caplin is a national leader on public health subjects, healthcare logistics, and is CEO of DOCS Health; a progressive healthcare movement with one mission: Provide access to comprehensive healthcare and innovative solutions for schools, military and government agencies, correctional facilities, and corporations around the world.

DOCS Health is headquartered in Pipersville, Pennsylvania, with warehouses and regional offices located in Texas, Georgia, and New Mexico. DOCS also own and operates a fleet of over 50 mobile health practices, and employs over 7,500 skilled medical and dental professionals who deliver on-site healthcare with there is limited or no access to care.
Dr. Caplin leads a company by providing event logistics and operations, emergency response, compliance management, and comprehensive care delivery — no matter how large the population or configuration of space.
DOCS deliver services for:

· 75 various military, federal, state and local government agencies worldwide

· Military spouses, dependents, veterans, and retirees across the USA
· National Federal contracts covering entire Agencies
· 300,000 children throughout 10 school districts
· Adult and Juvenile Justice Systems in 17 States

Dr. Caplin has been publicly recognized for exceeding expectations, receiving the distinguished Patrick Henry Award presented by the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), the New Jersey Commendation Service Medal, and citations presented by both congressman Elijah Cummings, Maryland's 7th Congressional District, and the City of Philadelphia.
Dr. Caplin, a Philadelphia-native is married, has four adult children, and resides in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
