CHAT REPLAY: Why you shouldn't delay your health care because of COVID-19

During a Facebook Live chat on Oct. 20, Jefferson Health President Bruce A. Meyer discussed why the pandemic shouldn't stop you from taking care of your health, and what to expect from COVID-19 in the months ahead. You can watch a replay of that Q&A in the window above.
Bruce A. Meyer, MD, MBA
President, Jefferson Health
Senior Executive Vice President, Thomas Jefferson University
Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Population Health
Sidney Kimmel Medical College
Bruce A. Meyer, MD, MBA, is President of Jefferson Health and Senior Executive Vice President of Thomas Jefferson University. He reports to Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, President of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. Together, they manage a clinical and academic enterprise with annual operating revenue of $5.3 billion, more than $295 million in charitable care and community benefit, and a regional economic impact of more than $11.4 billion.
Dr. Meyer has responsibility for managing Jefferson Health, which includes its combined clinical services offered in Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, Montgomery and Bucks Counties, as well as 14 hospitals (seven Magnet-designated for nursing excellence) and more than 40 outpatient and urgent care centers. Jefferson Health is also home to the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, and one of the largest faculty-based telehealth networks in the country.
Jefferson Health currently employs 25,000 staff, including nearly 6,400 physician and non-physician providers, and nearly 8,000 nurses. It also manages more than 126,000 admissions and upwards of 4.6 million patient encounters annually.
As Jefferson Health's clinical leader, Dr. Meyer is overseeing its transformation into a single, integrated system that delivers safe, reliable and high-quality patient care, as well as convenient access to appointment scheduling - at every Jefferson practice, regardless of its location, size or type of care. He is deeply committed to continuous improvement and the pursuit of excellence in health care including the need to decrease total costs of care and remove wasted efforts. U.S. News & World Report consistently recognizes Jefferson Health nationally for its exceptional care in a variety of specialties. Most notably, in 2020-21, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals ranked among the nation's best hospitals in nine specialty areas and is second in the nation for Ophthalmology (Wills Eye Hospital). As Sr. Executive VP of Thomas Jefferson University, the parent organization and academic arm to Jefferson Health, Dr. Meyer is working closely with Dr. Klasko and Jefferson leadership to advance the organization's mission across its academic, clinical, innovation and philanthropy pillars. Dr Meyer also serves as the co-Chair of the Board of the Delaware Valley Accountable Care Organization, one of the largest ACOs in the region
Prior to his role as President of Jefferson Health, Dr. Meyer was Executive VP for Health System Affairs, Executive Director of the Faculty Practice Plan and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UT Southwestern (UTSW) Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. He has authored over 70 peer-reviewed publications and won multiple teaching awards while serving as a residency and fellowship program director, and Academic Chair.
Dr. Meyer received his MD from the UTHSC - San Antonio, did his residency and Maternal-Fetal Medicine fellowship at UTHSC - Houston, and earned his MBA at the University of Tennessee.