HEALTH & FITNESS

Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Recall for children's Advil.

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare has issued a voluntary recall of some Children's Advil products because of unclear labeling and overdose concerns.

Pfizer said that one lot of Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum bottles in 4 fluid ounce sizes was recalled after customer complaints that the dosage cup provided is marked in teaspoons and the instructions on the label are described in milliliters.

The drug company said too much dosing can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.

The bottles have an expiration date of November 20, 2020. They were sold throughout the United States between May and June.
If you have one of those bottles, return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Information Line at (800) 88-Advil (1-800-882-3845) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Eastern Time from Monday through Friday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallproduct recallschildren's healthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
11-year-old girl visited by rapper Drake at the hospital gets heart transplant
Toning those tricky triceps - Today's Fitness Tip
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Live Web Chat: Prostate Pep Talk
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 men shot, 1 dead, in Roxborough
Jacksonville shooting victim from Upper Darby describes terrifying experience
Man fatally shot while waiting for bus in Hunting Park
Authorities issue arrest warrant in Paulsboro murder
Young man gunned down in alley in Juniata
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
Father sentenced after killing toddler in crash during robbery getaway
Show More
AccuWeather: Two Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem
Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
More News