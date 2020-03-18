Health & Fitness

City of Wilmington employee tests positive for COVID-19

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A City of Wilmington employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

Mayor Mike Purzycki said the employee works at the city's Municipal Complex on Wilmington Avenue in Southbridge.

The Public Works Department employee is at home in self-quarantine.

Officials said 11 other employees who interacted with this individual are isolated at their homes.

"We have prepared ourselves over the past few weeks to deal with all aspects of the coronavirus crisis and have dreaded being in a position to make this type of announcement," said Mayor Purzycki. "At the moment, our employees are receiving proper medical instruction on how to keep track of their own health and will hopefully not be further affected by the virus. The City will continue to be vigilant, and we will work with state officials to do everything we can to control the spread of the virus and keep our employees and the public safe."

The mayor said the decontamination of the building will be completed Wednesday night.

Public Works Commissioner Kelly Williams will speak with employees who were not affected on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswilmingtoncoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Giant, Whole Foods adjust hours for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park
Commissioner: Philly police not turning blind eye to crime
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Number of Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rises to more than 100
Global confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000
Rita's postpones free water ice giveaway amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Cynwyd Elementary School teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Wuhan, China, confirms only 1 new COVID-19 case for 2nd straight day
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Soaking Rain Thursday Morning
SEPTA Regional Rail, Amtrak, PATCO on modified schedules
Long lines for guns amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News