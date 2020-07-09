CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local company used to promoting new products is now stepping in to meet the need for coronavirus testing.
You've probably seen trucks promoting cell phones, soft drinks, cosmetics, mostly for sampling new products.
They're made and run by Aardvark Tours of Conshohocken.
One day, owner Larry Borden read about someone using shipping containers as testing sites.
"I said, 'Oh my God, what a great idea,'" Borden says, "so we developed the testing truck and built one and started making some phone calls and doing some Zoom call meetings, and immediately had incredible response."
A few weeks ago, Borden flew to Miami to meet with Florida's emergency management agency.
They liked the idea so much, within days, an Aardvark truck was doing walk-up tests in Miami Beach.
"The nurse is behind glass, is completely sealed off from the patient, so they don't even need to wear PPE," says Borden. "Our first day, we did 107 tests. If we would have stayed open later, we probably could have doubled that number."
The truck is quick to build, takes just 15 minutes to set up and fit almost anywhere.
So Borden says it can go wherever testing is needed, and can even move several times a day.
He hopes to have 500 on the road, and not just for testing.
Borden is talking to health agencies in the Philadelphia area about test trucks and to Fortune 500 companies who want them for employee screenings.
Conshohocken company uses promotional buses to test for COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News