Health & Fitness

Counting down to the sleepiest day of the year

Your pillow may get in the way of starting those New Year's resolution goals.

New Year's Day is the sleepiest day of the year, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

The AASM surveyed 2,003 U.S. adults and found 57% are more tired than usual on New Year's Day compared to other holidays and times of the year.

The first day back at work in January is the second sleepiest day, followed by July 5.

This is why the AASM suggests making 2020 the year of setting healthy sleep goals.

Sleep improves well-being, fitness and productivity, according to the AASM. It also helps fight off infection, maintain a healthy weight and avoid chronic disease.

The scoop on sleep
  • Adults should sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health.

  • Not getting enough sleep is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity and depression.

  • Causes of insufficient sleep include lifestyle, occupational factors and medical conditions.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssleep apneanew year's daystudysleepsurvey
    Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Bold daylight shooting brings city's homicide rate to the highest since 2007
    2 Philly schools to remain closed this week over asbestos concerns
    Philly set to ring in 2020 along the Delaware River waterfront
    AccuWeather: Some sun, breezy New Year's Eve
    Happy New Year! Countries around the world welcome 2020
    Mummers prepare to strut for the New Year's Day parade
    Militiamen breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
    Show More
    FBI searching for Center City bank robbery suspect
    Teen critical after shooting in Southwest Philly
    Philadelphia names first black female police commissioner
    Video captures moment SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Pa. street
    Troubleshooters Update: Minister Sex Offender Arrested
    More TOP STORIES News