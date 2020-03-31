Delaware announces 55 new COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 319

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health says three additional people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 10.There have been a total of five deaths related to long-term care facilities, including four in New Castle County (three at Little Sisters of the Poor) and one in Sussex County.There are now a total of 319 COVID-19 cases to date.Governor John Carney has ordered all out-of-state residents traveling into Delaware to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days to fight the spread of COVID-19. The went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual's presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter.The order does not apply to travelers who are merely passing through Delaware.Anyone who lives out-of-state and commutes to Delaware for essential work is strongly encouraged to work from home. Sunday's order does not apply to those traveling to care for members of their family. Individuals under self-quarantine can leave their homes to seek medical care.of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by the governor's order.The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.