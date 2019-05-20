Health & Fitness

Doctors warn about dangers of homemade sunscreen recipes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One thing showing up on Pinterest recently are recipes to make your own sunscreen, but doctors say they shouldn't be trusted.

A team at Nationwide Children's Hospital evaluated dozens of online recipes, some saved by thousands of people.

Nearly all of the Do-It-Yourself products offered sun protection, and some claimed SPF levels up to 50. But none had been scientifically tested, and doctors discovered many ingredients that are known not to offer any sun protection.

"We're taking a risk with our children, with ourselves, and that risk is a really bad sunburn or skin cancer in the future," said Lara McKenzie.

"I think parents get tripped-up on the words all-natural or homemade, and they automatically think - well, it's homemade, it's got to be the best product. But that's not always the case," said Niki Chave.

Doctors say to stick with store-bought sunscreens, which are regulated by the government and have to meet standards of being safe and effective.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchecksunscreen
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Double shooting leaves man, woman injured in Tacony
2 men, 3 women sought in Philly apartment killing
Man accused of urinating on statue of child: "A huge mistake"
Tornado touched down in Lancaster County, officials confirm
Woman, 95, crawls from rubble after tree smashes home
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Downpours; More Comfortable Air Returning
Wandering lovebird popping up all over in South Philly community
Show More
3 victims targeted in drive-by paintball attacks in Philly
Officials warn against trespassing at demolished Martin Tower
Delco church vandalized with pro-choice graffiti
Woman discovers wedding gown mix-up, hopes to find her dress
Video shows N.J. officer punching teen during arrest
More TOP STORIES News