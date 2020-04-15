Employees, customers to be required to wear masks inside essential Pennsylvania businesses, Wolf administration orders

The order, announced on Wednesday, includes a requirement that all workers at the essential businesses that are still open must wear a mask; the employer must provide or approve masks; and most customers who go inside those businesses must also wear a mask.
Businesses are ordered to deny entry to any customers who are not wearing a mask, unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, in which case the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of goods.
Exceptions include people who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition and children under two years old.
The order also requires businesses to stagger start and stop times for workers; provide sufficient space for breaks and meals to maintain social distancing; prohibit non-essential visitors, and more.
The order, announced by Governor Tom Wolf, was signed by Secretary of Health Rachel Levine.
It goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.
The state released the following list of protocols for businesses:
*Provide masks for employees to wear during their time at the business, and make it a mandatory requirement while at the work site, except to the extent an employee is using break time to eat or drink, in accordance with the guidance from the Department of Health and the CDC. Employers may approve masks obtained or made by employees in accordance with this guidance;
*Stagger work start and stop times for employees when practical to prevent gatherings of large groups entering or leaving the premises at the same time;
*Provide sufficient space for employees to have breaks and meals while maintaining a social distance of 6 feet, including limiting the number of employees in common areas and setting up seating to have employees facing forward and not across from each other;
*Conduct meetings and training virtually. If a meeting must be held in person, limit the meeting to the fewest number of employees possible, not to exceed 10 employees at one time and maintain a social distance of 6 feet.
*Ensure that the facility has a sufficient number of employees to perform all measures listed effectively and in a manner that ensures the safety of the public and employees;
*Ensure that the facility has a sufficient number of personnel to control access, maintain order, and enforce social distancing of at least 6 feet;
*Prohibit non-essential visitors from entering the premises of the business;
*Ensure that all employees who do not speak English as their first language are aware of procedures communicating the procedures, either orally or in writing, in their native or preferred language.
Upon discovery of an exposure to a person who is a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19, businesses are also ordered to implement temperature screenings before employees enter the business prior to the start of work and send any employee home who has an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
*Sick employees should follow CDC-recommended steps. Employees should not return to work until the CDC criteria to discontinue home isolation are met, in consultation with the health care providers and state and local health departments. Employers are encouraged to implement liberal paid time off for employees who are on home isolation.
Upon an exposure, businesses are also ordered to do the following:
*Close off and ventilate areas visited by that individual;
*Wait a minimum of 24 hours, or as long as practical, before beginning cleaning and disinfection;
*Clean and disinfect all spaces, especially commonly used rooms and shared electronic equipment;
*Identify and notify employees who were in close contact with that individual (within about 6 feet for about 10 minutes); and
*Ensure that the business has a sufficient number of employees to perform these protocols effectively and immediately.
In addition to the social distancing, mitigation and cleaning protocols, businesses that serve the public within a building or defined area are ordered to implement the following, based on the size of the building and number of employees:
*Require all customers to wear masks while on premises, and deny entry to individuals not wearing masks, unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, in which case the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of goods, except individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition (including children the age of 2 years) may enter the premises without having to provide medical documentation;
*Conduct business with the public by appointment only and, to the extent that this is not feasible, limit occupancy to no greater than 50 percent of the number stated on their certificate of occupancy as necessary to reduce crowding in the business and at check-out and counter lines in order to maintain a social distance of 6 feet, and place signage throughout each site to mandate social distancing for both customers and employees;
*Alter hours of business so that the business has sufficient time to clean or to restock or both;
*Install shields or other barriers at registers and check-out areas to physically separate cashiers and customers or take other measures to ensure social distancing of customers from check-out personnel, or close lines to maintain a social distance between of 6 feet between lines;
*Encourage use of online ordering by providing delivery or outside pick-up;
*Designate a specific time for high-risk and elderly persons to use the business at least once every week if there is a continuing in-person customer-facing component;
*n businesses with multiple check-out lines, only use every other register, or fewer. After every hour, rotate customers and employees to the previously closed registers. Clean the previously open registers and the surrounding area, including credit card machines, following each rotation;
*Schedule handwashing breaks for employees at least every hour; and
*Where carts and handbaskets are available, assign an employee to wipe down carts and handbaskets before they become available to a new customer.
Failure to comply with these requirements will result in enforcement action that could include citations, fines, or license suspensions. Compliance with the order will be enforced beginning Sunday, April 19 at 8:00 PM.
The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic to the full extent of the law:
*Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
*Department of Health
*Department of Agriculture
*Department of Labor and Industry
*Pennsylvania State Police
Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions
"It is vital that we require businesses to practice these common-sense and scientifically proven safety protocols for the protection of workers and the public at-large. And that is what this order does," said state Senator Tina Tartaglione, Democratic chairwoman of the Senate Labor and Industry Committee. "Many of the measures included in this order were part of legislation that I proposed. I applaud this swift action by Secretary Levine and Governor Wolf to implement these much needed protocols."
This order follows another order by Dr. Levine providing direction for maintaining and cleaning buildings for businesses authorized to maintain in-person operations under her and Governor Tom Wolf's life-sustaining business orders announced March 19.
Governor Tom Wolf also recommends that Pennsylvanians wear a mask any time they leave their homes for life-sustaining reasons.
LATEST NUMBERS
Pennsylvania health officials on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths of people with COVID-19, raising the statewide toll to 647.
More than 1,100 additional people tested positive for the new coronavirus, for a new statewide total of nearly 26,500, according to the state Department of Health.
The number of new virus infections has declined in recent days, and state Health Secretary Dr. Levine has said "the curve has been flattened significantly" after weeks of social distancing.
State officials say cases are present in all 67 counties.
"COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community."
A county-by-county breakdown is available here.
There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
6% are aged 19-24;
40% are aged 25-49;
Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
22% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools and nonessential businesses and ordered people to stay home.
The first state prison inmate to die of COVID-19 was identified as a client of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, a legal group that works to exonerate people who say they were wrongly convicted.
Rudolph Sutton, 67, an inmate at Phoenix state prison in Montgomery County, died April 8. He was serving a life sentence for murder.
Fourteen inmates at Phoenix have contracted the virus, according to the Wolf administration.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
In other coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:
STATE TAX RELIEF
The Wolf administration said it's easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.
The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.
The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.
The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.
RETURNING TO NORMALCY
During a 7 p.m. press conference on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf thanked Pennsylvanians for their sacrifices.
"Each day we face a new set of realities and a new set of fears. But we Pennsylvanians are facing these new realities with a calm determination that has been nothing short of extraordinary. We're doing this together even as we have been apart, and I want to thank every one of you for facing this crisis in such courageous and masterful ways," said Wolf.
Wolf spoke about his multi-stage plan of returning to normalcy.
Watch his address below:
But, Wolf said, how the state gets past this stage is still "far from perfectly clear." He wants to see a drop in the number of new cases and more protective equipment for health care workers, he said.
"We do not have a hard and fast metric for exactly when we achieve victory, but we know we need to develop one," he said. "And we will, soon."
Meanwhile, he said, reopening the economy will depend on more and better testing that reveals who is sick and who is immune.
Earlier, Wolf joined the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware to announce that they will share information and form a task force to help guide the reopening of the states' economies once the crisis recedes.
MAIL-IN, ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATIONS
Pennsylvania counties have processed about 283,000 absentee and mail-in ballots for the June primary, and requests from Democrats are three times more common than from Republicans, state elections officials said Tuesday.
The Department of State said 89,000 absentee ballot requests have already been processed, with the June 2 primary still seven weeks away.
During the 2016 primary, 84,000 votes were cast under the absentee ballot system, which is available only to those who offer an acceptable reason they would not be able to vote in person.
Counties have already processed 195,000 requests for mail-in ballots under a state law passed last fall that permits them for any voter who requests one.
Pennsylvania has about 4.1 million registered Democrats and 3.3 million Republicans. Of the absentee and mail-in requests for the primary processed so far, about 209,000 are from Democrats and 73,000 from Republicans.
Department of State spokeswoman Wanda Murren said remote voting applications jumped after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf issued orders closing schools and businesses not considered essential to sustaining life.
"First of all, the mail-in option is brand new, and now, with the COVID-19 situation, people want to vote at home, and we're encouraging that," Murren said. "We really have no way of knowing what this will end up looking like."
In a Wisconsin statewide judicial election held last week, preliminary results indicated absentee ballots accounted for about seven in 10 of all ballots cast, compared with 12% during a Wisconsin Supreme Court election last year.
Some of Pennsylvania's most populous counties have begun asking about conducting the June 2 primary election entirely by mail amid fears the pandemic will pose a threat to poll workers and voters.
UNEMPLOYMENT FILINGS
More than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation benefits in the four weeks after businesses began shutting down in earnest as Wolf called for measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In the seven days through Saturday, another 238,000 residents filed for benefits, the lowest weekly figure in the four full weeks since March 15.
___
CAR SALES LEGISLATION
Car dealers would be allowed to resume sales under a bill that advanced Monday on party lines from the House State Government Committee.
The Republican majority pushed through the proposal, which would direct Wolf and his administration to allow all vehicle dealer activity that can be done with adequate social distancing and other safety measures. Democrats said the proposal was too expansive.
The House is expected to return to a floor voting session Tuesday and could take up the bill, as well as other proposals that would permit more construction and retail businesses to operate during the pandemic.
Wolf has said he would oppose the measures if it could threaten public health.
POLICE ACADEMY SHUTS DOWN
The Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that its training academy in Hershey will be closed for at least two weeks after an enlisted staff member assigned to the facility tested positive for the virus.
The 100 cadets in the training class will continue instruction remotely from home, the state police said. It is scheduled to graduate by July 24. All other activities at the academy have been suspended since March.