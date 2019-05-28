Health & Fitness

FDA approves wearable migraine pain device

BETHESDA, Md. (WPVI) -- The government has OK'd a new non-invasive device to relieve the pain of acute migraine.

And this device is controlled from your smartphone.

The Nerivio Migra is a wearable device that goes on the upper arm.

It was invented by Theranica, an Israeli company, with the goal of relieving migraine pain without the side effects of medication.

The Nerivio Migra has 2 electrodes on the inside of the arm band.

Through a patient's smartphone, it generates electrical impulses, sending them to the brain to release the body's own painkillers to the nerves.

In tests, 66.7% of the 252 migraine sufferers in 13 clinics felt relief after 2 hours, compared to 28% of those using a placebo, or dummy device.

The company plans to begin selling the device later this year.

No price has been set, but the maker promises it will be affordable.
